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V.A.T.J.T.I. (excerpt) - Vangelis (Evangelos Odysseas Papathanasiou)
Prometheus Bound
Prometheus Bound
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34 views • March 06, 2021

ΕΛΛΗΝ ΝΟΥΣ - GREEK MIND Many years ago, I've decided to upload this video, because all previous uploads on Youtube and Vimeo have synchronization problems, which confused people to believe that Vangelis "didn't play it Live" or that what he plays here "must be multitracked" etc. The synch problem is fixed in the present upload, so watch carefully at his fingers while you hear.

My Youtube channel was shut down some years ago, so i upload it here again, but in slightly lower quality, that, unfortunately, couldn't be avoided...

Σε ευχαριστούμε πολύ Βαγγέλη για αυτό το καταπληκτικό βίντεο.


Notice: The user with the nickname "Red Baron" who originally uploaded this video on Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/80936319), wrote the following interesting description:

1) All these white boxes are a custom MIDI system made by YES Audio under the orders of Vangelis and especially for his playing needs. The big terminal white boxes write on the backside "YES AUDIO, CUSTOM DESIGN FOR VANGELIS". This custom setup is connected to various synths, mainly racks. Also, he uses 17-foot pedals, 16 volume and one sustain pedal as you see in the video. All this system helps him to play live without the need for overdubs and sequencers. In fact, Vangelis compose/arrange/play and record at the same time! It's a unique technique and he is using it for at least the last 25 years, this MIDI system is already in use since the early/middle 90s.

2) It's obvious that this guy is a genius. :-) I can't think of any other keyboardist in any genre that he can play like Vangelis. What Vangelis can arrange, play and record in 5 minutes, the rest of the keyboardists need a few hours or more to do the same thing with all these DAWs and record methods they use. What Vangelis plays most of the time, the result is ready-to-release music work without the need for overdubs or post-production. The whole system is connected to a few RADAR hard recording systems, whatever he plays is always recorded. He uses Mackie consoles to connect his synths from his main setup and in his studio the main final console is a Euphonix System 5-B. You can see it in the video in front of him.


ΑΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ: Όλα τα βίντεο του καναλιού είναι ενημερωτικά. Οι απόψεις που εκφράζονται στα βίντεο, ανήκουν αποκλειστικά σε εκείνους που τις εκφράζουν. Δεν ενθαρρύνεται η "τυφλή" πίστη σε καμία πληροφορία (από όπου κι αν προέρχεται), αλλά αντιθέτως, επιβάλλεται η επαρκής και σωστή διερεύνησή της. Το παρόν εκπαιδευτικό-πληροφοριακό υλικό παρέχεται «ως έχει» χωρίς καμία εγγύηση. Η δημοσίευσή του παρόντος υλικού γίνεται κυρίως για λόγους ακτιβιστικούς, εκπαιδευτικούς, ενημερωτικούς και μέσα στα πλαίσια της ελευθερίας διάδοσης ιδεών και πληροφοριών.

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famousagemusicnewelectronicskillsgreekgreecemastercomposerskillsynthesizervangeliskeyboard
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