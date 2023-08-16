US Sports Baseball - A Top OF Prospect, LLWS, and O's-Padres Highlights

Presented on US Sports Net by Coachtube Baseball:

Jam packed show Athletes and Warriors! We've got a lightning fast outfielder from Cali' and Northern CA Battles It out with SoCal in the LLWS. We get a really cool outfielder drill from the great Coach Bob Morgan. Then we top it off with highlights from O's-Padres matchup earlier this week. Enjoy!

Roman Trinidad - Class of 2024 - Outfield

Northern California vs Southern California (Winner To Williamsport) | West Championship | 2023 LLWS

Bob Morgan's Turn & Burn Drill: Outfield Play

Orioles vs. Padres Game Highlights (8/14/23) | MLB Highlights

