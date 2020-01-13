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The Truth Factor: Their long awaited plans and our founding fathers very wise foresight! Freedom or Slavery you choose
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92 views • January 13, 2020
Wise sound words from our founding fathers, the Declaration of Independence the Constitution and their long awaited plans are we going too lay down ?
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