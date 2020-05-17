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The United States is in a Different Place than 1929: Inflationary Reset (Bob Kudla 1/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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49 views • May 17, 2020
Bob Kudla of tradelikeagenius.com and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss the current state of the global reset and how agriculture yields across every country are declining with spiking food prices and what to expect as we move into 2023 with the biggest crash since the Roman Empire.

• Deflationary Depression
• Bitcoin Halving
• Central bank printing infinite amounts of cash (Central Bank Bubble)
• Fiat currency devaluation
• Eurozone break up / Euro dissolves
• Returning to a seasonal diet as imports shrink
• Decline of the leisure travel business
• Prices stay high and less people can afford items moving forward
• Silver / Gold Ratio over 100

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