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Father and Son in Tamarindo, Costa Rica now in Colombia operating the Patriots Cannabis Company and their 5 star B and B
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100 views • July 19, 2021
around 2010 after the local community play in town- Cinderella. So much fun. Jeffrey is also a DJ so he provided the music. We lived in Tamarindo off and on for over 10 years.
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