Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHEM HELL -- GIPPSLAND AUSTRALIA
150 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 17 hours ago |

Never a jet in sight but it never stops the assortment of chemical cloud showing up.Apparently they call this crap MAMMATUS clouds .. I'd call it shit..!


Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

David Albert Yates UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos


David Albert Yates UK

All books here https://www.amazon.co.uk/David-Yates/...

                                            ----------------------------------

                                             🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟

Geo-interfering

Patently Patented

by David Swindells - Yates

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25


Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer

Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmospropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesgeo-engineeringmasksmsm liesblack goodna manipulationbunker fuelquarantineslockdownscurfewsagenda 2c-ovid hoaxgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket