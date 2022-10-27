Create New Account
Xi To Launch a Mechanism for Regulating Wealth Accumulation, Has Triggered Uncertainties
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/494527

Summary：10/26/2022 Xi Jinping proclaimed that he would regulate the wealth accumulation mechanism, but no details were given. Many suspected Xi intended to redistribute income from the wealthy to the rest of society and to raise taxes, which caused a flood of ultra-wealthy seeking to flee China.

