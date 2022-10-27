Xi To Launch a Mechanism for Regulating Wealth Accumulation, Has Triggered Uncertainties

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https://gnews.org/articles/494527
Summary：10/26/2022 Xi Jinping proclaimed that he would regulate the wealth accumulation mechanism, but no details were given. Many suspected Xi intended to redistribute income from the wealthy to the rest of society and to raise taxes, which caused a flood of ultra-wealthy seeking to flee China.