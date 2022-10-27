Xi To Launch a Mechanism for Regulating Wealth Accumulation, Has Triggered Uncertainties

https://gnews.org/articles/494527
Summary：10/26/2022 Xi Jinping proclaimed that he would regulate the wealth accumulation mechanism, but no details were given. Many suspected Xi intended to redistribute income from the wealthy to the rest of society and to raise taxes, which caused a flood of ultra-wealthy seeking to flee China.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.