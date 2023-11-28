Power of Silver for Wellness Support

Travel with Dora as she speaks of her own personal journey with using Silver Solutions for her wellness and that of her loved ones including her furry friends. The video includes speaking to the difference between Ionic and Colloidal Silver and how to use each for wellness support. Benefits of using silver are covered. And, speaks to the reason why the blue man compromised his skin color using silver... hint hint... salt was added..... a big no no.
