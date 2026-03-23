For 47 years our economy has been bombed. And now they've come for us again - Mohsen Rezaei lays it out, clip 3

"For 47 years our economy has been bombed. And now they've come for us again."

Mohsen Rezaei lays it out.

Who sent Saddam against Iran? Brzezinski met with him in Jordan months before the invasion. Eight years of war by the hands of America and Israel.

After that, Iran showed restraint. The response: sanctions. So Iran signed the JCPOA. Then Trump tore it up and sanctioned them again.

"Our grievance with them is not only the blood they've spilled. They have damaged our economy even more than that."