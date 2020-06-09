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Chronological video of the George Floyd Incident
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227 views • June 09, 2020
The snipets you've seen in chronological order of the event. Includes footage you've probably never seen before and will be deleted in the future digital book burning. I've tried to upload this video several times to Youtube but somehow, always fails upon processing. Hopefully, the footage will help bring understanding to unanswered questions.
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