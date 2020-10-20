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I looked through the Biden hard drive | Bernard Kerik
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317 views • October 20, 2020
Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik opens up about his work with ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani in investigating the possibly incriminating materials left behind by Hunter Biden and their connections to his father Joe. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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