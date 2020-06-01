© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS WHAT MIND CONTROL LOOKS LIKE
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • June 01, 2020
ILLUSION OF CHOICE
There are: 1500 Newspapers 1100 Magazines 9000 Radio Stations 1500 TV Stations 2400 Publishers owned by 6 Corporations & 272 Executives, that control 90% of what 277 million Americans SEE, HEAR & READ.
There are: 1500 Newspapers 1100 Magazines 9000 Radio Stations 1500 TV Stations 2400 Publishers owned by 6 Corporations & 272 Executives, that control 90% of what 277 million Americans SEE, HEAR & READ.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.