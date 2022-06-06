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Dr. Michael Yeadon: ‘Massive Fraud Playing Out on a Global Scale,’ Reckless to Vaccinate the Whole Population
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218 views • June 06, 2022
Dr. Michael Yeadon: ‘Massive Fraud Playing Out on a Global Scale,’ Reckless to Vaccinate the Whole Population
"In order to get an insider’s view, Facts Matter spoke with Dr. Michael Yeadon, former chief scientific officer at Pfizer’s Global Allergy and Respiratory Research Department.
They discussed many topics, such as how, in Dr. Yeadon's professional opinion, there is no safe way to combat a pandemic with a vaccine — since the necessary safety trials take longer than the length of the pandemic — that it’s reckless to attempt to vaccinate an entire population, and that if we continue down the path we’ve been traveling over the past two years, it will lead to total global control by a small group of elites."
"In order to get an insider’s view, Facts Matter spoke with Dr. Michael Yeadon, former chief scientific officer at Pfizer’s Global Allergy and Respiratory Research Department.
They discussed many topics, such as how, in Dr. Yeadon's professional opinion, there is no safe way to combat a pandemic with a vaccine — since the necessary safety trials take longer than the length of the pandemic — that it’s reckless to attempt to vaccinate an entire population, and that if we continue down the path we’ve been traveling over the past two years, it will lead to total global control by a small group of elites."
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