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Will Christians Take the Mark of the Beast?
The Solid Rock
The Solid Rock
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106 views • September 12, 2020
The Mark of the Beast prophecy (Revelation 13) says that "all" people will accept this Mark, which is mandatory to buy and sell during the last days before the return of Jesus. But surely Christians will not take the Mark of the Beast, right? Well, don't be so sure. As you will learn in this video, the churches today are actually preparing people to ACCEPT the Mark, rather than reject it. Don't fall for this deception in the churches!

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

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godchristjesussatanmoneywarbeastend timeslast daysrevelationworld orderantichrist666greedsystemescape
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