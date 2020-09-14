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Oregon Women Holds Arsonist At Gun-Point After Catching Him In The Act
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132 views • September 14, 2020
Amid rumers of arson on the west coast, a property owner finds a black-clad man with only matches in his posession trespassing on her land. She holds the man at gunpoint until the police arrive.
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