What Is Soul, Soul – the Real You, Soul Condition, Emotions and Connection to the Physical Ailments (Lower Back Pain, Chest Pain, Eyes Issue, Skin, etc)

Full Original:https://youtu.be/MnKR0-nDU3Q
20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P2
Cut:
56m37s - 1h01m57s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“EVERY PHYSICAL AILMENT YOU HAVE IS A TOTAL REFLECTION OF SOUL CONDITION, THINGS THAT YOU HOLDING ON TO AND EACH SOUL CONDITION EMOTION AFFECTS A CERTAIN PART OF YOUR BODY.”
@ 58m31s
“TO LOVE YOU REALLY, LOVE YOUR EMOTIONS. LOVE THE FEELINGS THAT ARE IN YOU. ALL OF THEM. PAINFUL, PLEASURABLE, DON’T SELECT THEM. FEEL THEM. EXPRESS THEM. IT’S ONLY THE UNRELEASED EMOTIONS INSIDE OF YOU THAT WILL COME UP.”
@ 1h01m22s
