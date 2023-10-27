Create New Account
What Is Soul, Soul – the Real You, Soul Condition, Emotions and Connection to the Physical Ailments (Lower Back Pain, Chest Pain, Eyes Issue, Skin, etc)
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
87 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

Full Original:https://youtu.be/MnKR0-nDU3Q

20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P2


Cut:

56m37s - 1h01m57s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“EVERY PHYSICAL AILMENT YOU HAVE IS A TOTAL REFLECTION OF SOUL CONDITION, THINGS THAT YOU HOLDING ON TO AND EACH SOUL CONDITION EMOTION AFFECTS A CERTAIN PART OF YOUR BODY.”

@ 58m31s


“TO LOVE YOU REALLY, LOVE YOUR EMOTIONS. LOVE THE FEELINGS THAT ARE IN YOU. ALL OF THEM. PAINFUL, PLEASURABLE, DON’T SELECT THEM. FEEL THEM. EXPRESS THEM. IT’S ONLY THE UNRELEASED EMOTIONS INSIDE OF YOU THAT WILL COME UP.”

@ 1h01m22s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplerelationship with godsoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningsoul condition and law of attractioni want to know everythingwhat is soulsoul physical and spirit bodysoul the real youunworthiness and self lovesoul condition and physical ailmentsemotions and physical ailments

