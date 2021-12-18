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Criminal "Justice" Inverted: Legal: Arson, Assault, Rape-Illegal: Conservatism
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30 views • December 18, 2021
For more than a decade, Nevada has consistently been in the blue column, but only barely, and that could change next year with the Hispanic vote trending red. Joey Gilbert is the front runner in the Republican primary for Governor in Nevada. He says his key issues are election integrity, Nevada schools, funding police, and criminal justice reform. Joey Gilbert joins us.
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Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
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Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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