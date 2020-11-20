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How To Brainwash 7 Billion People
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572 views • November 20, 2020
How To Brainwash 7 Billion People...
Uploaded by LIvingLawSociety.org UNLEARN - original FascistTube notes at end of this section.
Learn About Behavior Modification Psychology In the Documentaries and Discussions Attached.
Micheal Tsarion – Architects of Control bit.ly/2OzVM2U
Alan Watt – Cutting Through The Matrix bit.ly/2qcrNiz
Prison Planet – State of Mind – bit.ly/2QbnP91
Jerry Kroth – American Propaganda – bit.ly/2IDyJk7
Adam Curtis – The Century of Self - bit.ly/35kvaZR
Psy-War - https://bit.ly/2ZQrHRH
Rule from The Shadows - https://bit.ly/2ElvE9y
Fear and Social Control - https://bit.ly/3mzlOly
Manipulating of the Masses - https://bit.ly/3mxqyrU
Media and The Generations - https://bit.ly/2G6w0Bh
Mark Passio – De-Mystifying The Occult – bit.ly/2PciPPe
Scott Retsima – Media on The Brain – bit.ly/2osR64p
CIA Mind Control MK-Ultra Documentary – bit.ly/2vi2d3F
Regan Hillyer
63.8K subscribers
We have let the media,
Manipulate us,
Persuade us,
And brainwash us.
It’s time we take back
The control, and
The power,
That is
Rightfully ours!
Comment below with POWER to show that you're taking a stand and taking back your power. ♥️
I love you,
And remember,
You absolutely can have it all,
Regan x
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Start Manifesting for Just $20!
[Special Offer - ACT FAST!!]
http://reganhillyer.com/starthere
Uploaded by LIvingLawSociety.org UNLEARN - original FascistTube notes at end of this section.
Learn About Behavior Modification Psychology In the Documentaries and Discussions Attached.
Micheal Tsarion – Architects of Control bit.ly/2OzVM2U
Alan Watt – Cutting Through The Matrix bit.ly/2qcrNiz
Prison Planet – State of Mind – bit.ly/2QbnP91
Jerry Kroth – American Propaganda – bit.ly/2IDyJk7
Adam Curtis – The Century of Self - bit.ly/35kvaZR
Psy-War - https://bit.ly/2ZQrHRH
Rule from The Shadows - https://bit.ly/2ElvE9y
Fear and Social Control - https://bit.ly/3mzlOly
Manipulating of the Masses - https://bit.ly/3mxqyrU
Media and The Generations - https://bit.ly/2G6w0Bh
Mark Passio – De-Mystifying The Occult – bit.ly/2PciPPe
Scott Retsima – Media on The Brain – bit.ly/2osR64p
CIA Mind Control MK-Ultra Documentary – bit.ly/2vi2d3F
Regan Hillyer
63.8K subscribers
We have let the media,
Manipulate us,
Persuade us,
And brainwash us.
It’s time we take back
The control, and
The power,
That is
Rightfully ours!
Comment below with POWER to show that you're taking a stand and taking back your power. ♥️
I love you,
And remember,
You absolutely can have it all,
Regan x
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Start Manifesting for Just $20!
[Special Offer - ACT FAST!!]
http://reganhillyer.com/starthere
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