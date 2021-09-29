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Topic 02 - Peter Explains
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Before we start, I would like to mention that there are many different thoughts on this upper room. Jesus had the last supper in the upper room, and He knew the owner. Jesus went to this upper room many times with the disciples. Since He knows how humans think, He knew that the disciples would attach themselves to this room. If they went to another place, they would lose that connection with Jesus. Since the Temple curtain was sliced in two pieces while He died on the cross, God was no longer in the Temple house. Jesus talked to Mary and told her to tell the disciples about this conversation.
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