Dark Winter Conference

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Conference will take place on Saturday December 19, 2020, at 3:00pm-7:00pm Est.
For more details and to sign up for the conference, click here. https://tradcatknight.org/webconferen...
Speakers:
- Dr. Judy Mikovits
- Dr. Carrie Madej
- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
- Celeste Solum
- Ramola D
- Eric Gajewski
You will have the ability to interact live with other people, as well as ask the speakers questions when prompted.
Music in this video
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Song
Comfortably Numb
Artist
Pink Floyd
Album
The Wall
Writers
David Gilmour, Roger Waters
Licensed to YouTube by
Pink Floyd (on behalf of EMI Catalogue); Abramus Digital, ARESA, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Sony ATV Publishing, CMRRA, LatinAutorPerf, Pink Floyd Music Publishers, BMG Rights Management (US), LLC, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 17 Music Rights Societies
Song
Pillars of Earth [Alt No Choir]
Artist
Audiomachine
Album
Millennium
Writers
Kevin Rix
Licensed to YouTube by
MusicMaster.io (on behalf of audiomachine); ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, MusicMaster.io (Publishing), LatinAutorPerf, and 22 Music Rights Societies