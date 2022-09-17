MALFUNCTION! THEY WANT YOUR SOUL! FREE WILL THAT'S OVER!

MALFUNCTION! THEY WANT YOUR SOUL! Yuval Noah Harari: Free will That's Over!!! https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21505

“IT’S GONNA BE BIBLICAL” THEY'RE NOT SPACESHIPS BUDDY, THEY'RE ARKS! D I S C L O S U R E L I B R A R Y BITCHUTE CHANNEL https://www.bitchute.com/video/DCvqe0xTQpDe/

WARNING !! GRAPHIC IMAGES!! GLOBAL DEPOPULATION IN FULL SWING AS ADULT DEATH SYNDROME SKYROCKETS EXT. https://www.bitchute.com/video/rN8lUCL8igYD/ https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21503

[Previous Post] https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/108999890632669972 https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/108936138233612527 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21504 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21501?single https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21501?comment=81480 https://t.me/DisclosureLibraryGroup/81429 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21234

yuval noah harari humans hackable https://duckduckgo.com/?q=yuval+noah+harari+humans+hackable&t=brave&ia=web

Kristin Gillibrand doesn't look like herself, does she?

Reminder: Trial Of Sex Cult Connected To Kirsten Gillibrand Continues https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/trial-sex-cult-connected-kirsten-gillibrand-continues

Call them what they are! uFoologists [This is what they] are Pedo protectors of [Abductions/Organ Harvesting/Experiments/Child/Human Trafficking Cannibalism/ Adrenochrome] Satanic Agenda Fake Alien Agenda 'Blame it on the Aliens to hide their [own] Sick Psycho Crimes!!

#CrimesAgainstHumanity #HighTreason #uFOOLogistsRPedoProtectors #FAA = Fake Alien Agenda #FAI Fake Alien Invasion

Flashback: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's effort to study UFOs likely to become law https://buffalonews.com/news/sen-kirsten-gillibrands-effort-to-study-ufos-likely-to-become-law/article_d656df2a-5936-11ec-83fe-c313d9a5ffd2.html

Rockefeller Initiative [FAKE ALIEN AGENDA MEETING] Hillary and Bill Clinton [PSYCHOPATHS] Al Gore [CLIMATEHOAX] Linda Moulton Howe {TRANNY FREEMASON] Dr.Greer {connected to {PEDO] John Podesta Former Campaign Leader Killary and UFO Pedo Adrenochrome Human Trafficking Protector],, NETFLIX[SOROS]CNN/PNN]

The cult of S.E.T.I. Silly Effort To Investigate

NXIVM, Clintons, Gillbrand [UFO] & Sex Trafficking Former NXIVM Members and Employees Describe Clinton-Connected Satanic Cult https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17845 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17571 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17380 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/16797

NXIVM Keith Raniere GUILTY! https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nxvim+keith+reiner+prison&t=brave&ia=web https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/13530 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/16031 Harvey Weinstein GUILTY! https://duckduckgo.com/?q=harvey+weinstein+prison&t=brave&ia=web Ghislaine Maxwell GUILTY! https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/14280 Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles

LAURA EISENHOWER IS A FRAUD! https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/109004839733713376 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/15188 Project Camelot movement EXPOSED https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/20685 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17033 FOOKING ROCKEFELLERS EXPOSED https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21060 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17899 LINDA MOULTON HOWE EXPOSED! https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17979 GAIA TV [Cabal] Director exposes Corey Goode-David Wilcock https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17940 List of Frauds https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/18286?single Bill Cooper List! https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/16685 [TTSA/CIA/SCIENTOLOGY/JESUITS/FREEMASONS] https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/15156 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/15155 NASA [Not A Space Agency] https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21475

[Previous Posts] https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/109011232487891488 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21500

MOON LANDING HOAX CONFESSION https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wu5Z75ji3aU

One year to the day after the publication of the revelatory book "Moon Man: The True Story of a Filmmaker on the CIA Hit List", which divulges the deathbed confession of the former Chief of Security at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis New Mexico, who confessed thereon to his participation in the falsification of the first "moon landing", his identity is finally revealed. This predetermined waiting period was previously negotiated with his sole surviving son, who himself passed away this year.

MOON MAN: THE TRUE STORY OF A FILMMAKER ON THE CIA HIT LIST https://www.sibrel.com/

JPL Just Plain Lies/NASA Not A Space Agency/ Space(Se)X FakeX Space Farce/Scientology/Ufoologists [Pedo protectors]/CIA/KGB/ Nazi's/33/Illuminati/ Cabal/Jesuits/Freemasons