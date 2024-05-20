Jamie trusted the government, now he’s brain damaged for life

Jamie Scott took the AstraZeneca COVID jab “to protect the elderly people around me”. The injection caused both clotting and bleeding in his brain (thrombocytopenia), which caused permanent brain damage. Under the British government’s vaccine damage payment scheme, he was awarded the maximum amount of GBP 120 000 (paid for by taxpayers), well short of what he would have earned if he could work normally and also well short of what he would have gotten if he were equally seriously injured by a traffic accident.
SOURCE
Segment from:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVxeNT07Rgs
Via Sense Receptor:
https://twitter.com/SenseReceptor/status/1787191320487817473
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
