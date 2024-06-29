Melbourne Freedom Rally 29 June 2024

There is just one video of our rally today, a wet day making the rally shorter, starting with a Police visit with us at Parliament House asking us not to go down the centre of the road, on the pretext of our slipping on the wet road. This video then briefly covered our walk to the Bourke Street Mall using the footpath, honouring Police request. At the mall we made our speeches to anybody willing to listen and for the ears of those passing by. Wet weather would not put us off from presenting our warnings of corruption in high places and complacency on the part of Australian society to let them get away with it.

