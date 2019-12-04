Radio Frequency exposure from a cellphone and Bluetooth device in a doctors waiting room

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Linda measured by accident the RF = RadioFrequency exposure she received from a phone called, answered by a Bluetooth device. EMF protection / Shielding clothing / Electrosmog meter
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/
High Quality Supplements https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/supplements/