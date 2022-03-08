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WARNING: YOU ARE BEING LIED TO ABOUT ALMOST EVERYTHING
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231 views • March 08, 2022
Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective. In tonight's broadcast we look at the ongoing situation in Ukraine and discuss why this could easily lead us to WWIII. We also take a look at the lies being spoken by Western media and our over-lords. We also take a look at some strange videos from New Brunswick, Montreal and Toronto Canada which show a vast number of tanks on the move. Other items of interest are also discussed.
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