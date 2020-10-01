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CHP Talks - Understanding Indigenous Issues in 2020
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12 views • October 01, 2020
CHP Talks - Understanding Indigenous Issues in 2020
October 1, 2020: Oct.1, 2020: Joseph Quesnel, noted journalist and commentator on Indigenous issues, joins Peter Vogel and Rod Taylor to give a bit of a history lesson and to discuss how Canada can move forward with modern treaties and revision or replacement of the Indian Act. Joseph is of Metis background and has written extensively on this topic for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, the Drum / First Perspective, Canadian Taxpayers and other publications. He has been called to provide expert testimony before the Standing Senate Committee on Aboriginal Peoples and the House’s Standing Committee on Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
October 1, 2020: Oct.1, 2020: Joseph Quesnel, noted journalist and commentator on Indigenous issues, joins Peter Vogel and Rod Taylor to give a bit of a history lesson and to discuss how Canada can move forward with modern treaties and revision or replacement of the Indian Act. Joseph is of Metis background and has written extensively on this topic for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, the Drum / First Perspective, Canadian Taxpayers and other publications. He has been called to provide expert testimony before the Standing Senate Committee on Aboriginal Peoples and the House’s Standing Committee on Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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