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#holdtheline Freedom of choice protests at the Qld/NSW border. 1st October, 2021. 3 of 3.
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10 views • October 20, 2021
#Holdtheline
Marching in solidarity with front-line workers being coerced to take the jab.
NSW/QLD border. Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, Australia. 1st October 2021.
Graham Hood, former Qantas pilot who sacrificed his career to speak out.
See livestream here - https://www.facebook.com/avn.org.au/videos/404615004632373/
In this clip we see beautiful scenes with Qld police officers embracing the crowd and joining in the festivities.
It's a far cry from the NSW and Victorian police who use bullying tactics and force against freedom loving Aussies.
Qld coppers at least understand that they're in this mess too.
Credit where credit is due and we must support anyone who is on our side.
#copsforcovidtruth
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Marching in solidarity with front-line workers being coerced to take the jab.
NSW/QLD border. Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, Australia. 1st October 2021.
Graham Hood, former Qantas pilot who sacrificed his career to speak out.
See livestream here - https://www.facebook.com/avn.org.au/videos/404615004632373/
In this clip we see beautiful scenes with Qld police officers embracing the crowd and joining in the festivities.
It's a far cry from the NSW and Victorian police who use bullying tactics and force against freedom loving Aussies.
Qld coppers at least understand that they're in this mess too.
Credit where credit is due and we must support anyone who is on our side.
#copsforcovidtruth
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
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