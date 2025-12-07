BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Another Country
wolfburg
wolfburg
28 views • 23 hours ago
The song opens with a deep, bluesy harmonica groove featuring rhythmic riffs and droning bends between G and Db on the Phrygian dominant scale, lending an Egyptian flavor, Wide-panned twangy guitars and atmospheric pads evoke spaciousness; deep brass and cinematic strings add grandeur, Sparse, echoing percussion heightens tension as nostalgic flamenco melodies soar and intertwine, dramatically swelling across a broad stereo field


[Verse 1] There are places in our valley That reminds me of Savannah Parts of West Virginia Yes, might as well be Kenya Parts of New York City And parts of Mississippi Parts of Tennessee Look like another world to me [Chorus] Ghetto, whoa, whoa, whoa Might as well be another country Barrio, whoa, whoa, whoa Might as well be another country When you look around You live in another country, too (Too, too, too) Another country, too (Too, too, too) [Verse 2] Just to be hungry in LA Is just like starving in Bombay A homeless kid in Morocco Is a shelter in Chicago Right around the corner here Just down the road Right before your eyes And right under your nose [Chorus] Ghetto, whoa, whoa, whoa Might as well be another country Barrio, whoa, whoa, whoa Might as well be another country When you look around Do you see your brother? When you look around It's a small world after all Look around You live in another country, too (Too, too, too) Another country, too (Too, too, too) [Verse 3] Yes, now the dictionary says That the ghetto is a place By authority, a property Of overpopulation We live on this Earth together There ain't no separation When you're looking down from outer space We're just the human race And the world is a [Chorus] Ghetto, whoa, whoa, whoa Might as well be another country Barrio, whoa, whoa, whoa Might as well be another country When you look around Do you see your brother? When you look around It's a small world after all Look around You live in another country, too (Too, too, too) Another country, too (Too, too, too) [Outro] (Ghetto) (My case is ghetto) (Oh, ghetto) (My name is ghetto) (Oh, ghetto) (America is ghetto) (Oh, ghetto) (Slovakia is ghetto) (Oh, ghetto) (South Africa is ghetto) (Oh, yes, ghetto) (New Zealand is ghetto) (Ghetto) (Israel is ghetto) (I'm ghetto, ghetto) Another country, too (Too, too, too) Another country, too (Too, too, too) (Too, too, too) (Too, too, too)

the song opens with a deepbluesy harmonica groove featuring rhythmic riffs and droning bends between g and db on the phrygiandominant scalelending an egyptian flavor
