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Christian Quotes... Doug Batchelor Said...
“As it is the business of tailors to make clothes, so it is the business of Christians to pray.”
Doug Batchelor, Teach Us to Pray The Richest Caveman: The Doug Batchelor Story -
365 Amazing Answers to Big Bible Questions: A Daily Devotioinal...
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A World of Wonders Daily Devotional Paperback - https://amzn.to/3PxoUEf
The Book of Amazing Facts Volume 1 - https://amzn.to/3obTl7A