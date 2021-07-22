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Pelosi just caused long lasting damage to The House: Rep. Armstrong reacts | Greg Kelly Reports
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71 views • July 22, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's actions with the January 6th committee aren't about the last election, or even the next one, says Rep. Kelly Armstrong, one of McCarthy's other GOP picks to be pulled from the committee. "It has to do with Speaker Pelosi maintaining an iron clad grip on her conference for the next 18 months." - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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