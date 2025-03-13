BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker & Doug Macgregor React to Proposed Ceasefire Deal Between Ukraine and Russia - full interview
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
252 views • 1 month ago

Tucker & Doug Macgregor React to Proposed Ceasefire Deal Between Ukraine and Russia - The Tucker Carlson Show, on TCN, night of March 11, 2025

The Mexican drug cartels are a far greater threat to the United States than China, Russia or Iran, says Doug Macgregor. They’ve got Javelin missile systems on our border, and American officials on their payroll.

Suscríbete a nuestro nuevo canal de Tucker Carlson en Español: / @tuckercarlsonespanol

#TuckerCarlson #DougMacgregor #DonaldTrump #Putin #Zelensky #Mexico #drugcartels #truecrime #breakingnews #Ukraine #Russia #Iran #Israel #war #politics

Chapters:

0:00 The Ukrainian Drone Strike in Moscow

6:54 Why Is Ukraine Dragging Out This War?

13:11 Benjamin Netanyahu Wants War With Iran

17:27 Ukraine’s Black Market Arms Dealing

20:10 Why We Should Be More Worried About Mexico Than Russia or Iran

22:05 The Mexican Drug Cartel’s Javelin Missiles Systems

23:11 How Many Have Died in the Ukraine/Russia War?

27:59 Reacting to the Russian/Ukraine Proposed Ceasefire Deal

37:45 Can Europe Be Saved?

40:09 American Politicians on Cartel Payroll

50:43 Macgregor’s Advice to Trump

54:11 Should the US Strike a Mineral Deal With Ukraine?

1:03:19 The Future of Germany

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
