Tucker & Doug Macgregor React to Proposed Ceasefire Deal Between Ukraine and Russia - full interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker & Doug Macgregor React to Proposed Ceasefire Deal Between Ukraine and Russia - The Tucker Carlson Show, on TCN, night of March 11, 2025
The Mexican drug cartels are a far greater threat to the United States than China, Russia or Iran, says Doug Macgregor. They’ve got Javelin missile systems on our border, and American officials on their payroll.
Suscríbete a nuestro nuevo canal de Tucker Carlson en Español: / @tuckercarlsonespanol
Paid partnerships with:
PureTalk: Switch your cell phone service to a company you can be PROUD to do business with at https://PureTalk.com/Tucker
PreBorn: Save babies and souls at https://PreBorn.com/Tucker
#TuckerCarlson #DougMacgregor #DonaldTrump #Putin #Zelensky #Mexico #drugcartels #truecrime #breakingnews #Ukraine #Russia #Iran #Israel #war #politics
Chapters:
0:00 The Ukrainian Drone Strike in Moscow
6:54 Why Is Ukraine Dragging Out This War?
13:11 Benjamin Netanyahu Wants War With Iran
17:27 Ukraine’s Black Market Arms Dealing
20:10 Why We Should Be More Worried About Mexico Than Russia or Iran
22:05 The Mexican Drug Cartel’s Javelin Missiles Systems
23:11 How Many Have Died in the Ukraine/Russia War?
27:59 Reacting to the Russian/Ukraine Proposed Ceasefire Deal
37:45 Can Europe Be Saved?
40:09 American Politicians on Cartel Payroll
50:43 Macgregor’s Advice to Trump
54:11 Should the US Strike a Mineral Deal With Ukraine?
1:03:19 The Future of Germany