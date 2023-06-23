Kiev lost over 13,000 troops in its counteroffensive - Moscow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian President Putin says Ukraine’s armed forces cannot replenish manpower indefinitely despite Western aid, after receiving an estimate on Kiev's losses in its counteroffensive
Read more: https://on.rt.com/cec7
Mirrored - RT