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INTERVIEW: Vernon Coleman on sanctions, censorship, food shortages and the vaccine fallout
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364 views • May 13, 2022
In EP #418 of the SUNDAY WIRE radio show, host Patrick Henningsen speaks with special guest Dr Vernon Coleman, about the coming economic meltdown, and the danger of food shortages - destined to hit poorer regions like Africa much worse than in Europe or North America. ⁣They also discuss on efficacy of sanctions against Russia, as well the alleged hepatitis 'viral outbreak' in kids, and the Covid-19 'vaccine' disaster which is still ravaging planet as we speak. Coleman also talk about Big Tech's vendetta to censor him across the internet and other establishment efforts to prevent him from publishing his books in the UK. All this and more. See more of Dr Vernon Coleman's work at:
www.vernoncoleman.org

⁣SEE MORE NEWS & ANALYSIS AT:
https://21stcenturywire.com

Mirrored - 21WIRE

Thanks to Brenda C for Link
Keywords
vaccinesfaminepatrick henningsendr vernon coleman
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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