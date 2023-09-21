Zelenskyy Promotes Climate Change: Propaganda At UN Collects Money To Fund Globalist War

Stew Peters Show





Sep 20, 2023





A Ukrainian drone launched an attack against the Wagner group in Sudan.

Anna Perez, host of WrongThink, is here to talk about Zelenskyy begging for more U.S. taxpayer money.

Funding Ukraine isn’t just about a war in eastern Europe.

Apparently, funding Ukraine means backing conflicts all over the world.

Recently, in his speech at the United Nations, Zelenskyy parroted climate change propaganda.

Zelenskyy is calling for the execution of American journalists and calling for terrorist attacks if the West quits funding his war.

Brain dead Joe Biden is not the real President.

Volodimir Zelenskyy is America’s real President.

The warmongers are pushing for WW3 so the 2024 elections will be canceled.

We live under the most corrupt government in the world.

The empire of lies must end.

