Highest stakes in Russian SMO in Ukraine, are defense of humanity's spiritual and moral sacred values.

Chechenya's president, Ramzan Kadirov, reminds us of the ultimate stake which should rally all patriots with true faith and sincere belief in God.



(extract from his address at link: https://t.me/RKadyrov_95/3256 )

"It's better to worry about something else. The fighting is now going on in Russia. These are our regions that wished to become part of our state in order to protect the population from the satanic actions of Ukrainian and NATO nationalists. Therefore, there should be no negotiations. We must hit the lair of Satanists in the center of Kyiv! It is necessary to hit the main defender and agitator of this vile ideology - Zelensky.

A year ago, world powers underestimated our country, they believed that Russia was practically ruined from the inside by pseudo-liberal provocateurs - agents of the West. And today, the entire NATO bloc is supplying weapons and its fighters under the guise of "foreign mercenaries", but cannot tip the scales in their favor. Just imagine: THE ENTIRE NATO BLOCK has thrown forces, but cannot do anything!

As they just did not try to influence Russia. They miscalculated in one thing - we honor our traditions, religion, culture. It is impossible to deceive believers with foreign "values" when the Koran is burned on the streets of the West, and newspapers with caricatures of the Prophet ﷺ are sold on the shelves.

We are at war against Satanism and all its worst manifestations. You know what I'm talking about, I don't want to list it all. This is our spiritual strength. And this spirit cannot be broken!

Yes, the Ukrainian population is dying. But they should be offended that they are dying in vain for the right of the West to hold rainbow parades in front of children, and not for their national values. Sodom and Gomorrah were punished by the Almighty. And today this sword of sacred punishment is in the hands of Russia!"



