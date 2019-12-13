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Silvermyst Plays Rising of the Shield Trainer Episode 2: Endorsement
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5 views • December 13, 2019
Welcome back to our let's play of Pokemon Shield. Today, we add a few more characters to our roster, and we get our endorsement from Leon!
If you enjoy my content and want to support me moniterially, link to my ko-fi here: https://ko-fi.com/rob_silvermyst
If you enjoy my content and want to support me moniterially, link to my ko-fi here: https://ko-fi.com/rob_silvermyst
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