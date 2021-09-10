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A Former Cop's Message "Abner Miranda" = 33 (Chaldean), To Current Police Officers
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191 views • September 10, 2021
A Former Cop's Message To Current Police Officers
***** THE GUY IN THE VIDEO IS:
A FORMER MASONIC COP "ABNER MIRANDA = 33 (CHALDEAN)" HIS MESSAGE TO CURRENT MASONIC "BORN-TO-BE" POLICE OFFICERS
Re: The video makers trying, but doesn't know history and is a Masonic "Born-To-Be" Rothschild Agent. Like ALL Police & High Ranking Military Members. (All Masonic CODED Shitbags).
China's not the threat..., the treat is the U.S. police & military. China makes the shitty products you buy in these cabal government's corporations such as Amazon & WalMarts. Don't get it twisted, they're ALL government owned with all Masonic founder & CEO front puppets. China is a SLAVE British Colony just like the United States..., always was. What needs to happen, is the Zip Code (aka: Masonic Shakedown sheeple slave "ANIMAL FARMS") local governments, employees, politicians & public servants need round up and the rest of the Judeo-Masonic mafia perpetuating these fu*king Rothschild crimes. The entire SYSTEM is CORRUPT and a CANCER on HUMANITY.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
***** THE GUY IN THE VIDEO IS:
A FORMER MASONIC COP "ABNER MIRANDA = 33 (CHALDEAN)" HIS MESSAGE TO CURRENT MASONIC "BORN-TO-BE" POLICE OFFICERS
Re: The video makers trying, but doesn't know history and is a Masonic "Born-To-Be" Rothschild Agent. Like ALL Police & High Ranking Military Members. (All Masonic CODED Shitbags).
China's not the threat..., the treat is the U.S. police & military. China makes the shitty products you buy in these cabal government's corporations such as Amazon & WalMarts. Don't get it twisted, they're ALL government owned with all Masonic founder & CEO front puppets. China is a SLAVE British Colony just like the United States..., always was. What needs to happen, is the Zip Code (aka: Masonic Shakedown sheeple slave "ANIMAL FARMS") local governments, employees, politicians & public servants need round up and the rest of the Judeo-Masonic mafia perpetuating these fu*king Rothschild crimes. The entire SYSTEM is CORRUPT and a CANCER on HUMANITY.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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