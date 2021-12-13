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December 13 is a Lucia day in Sweden
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41 views • December 13, 2021
1. Dr. Shankara Chetty is a Medical doctor with a natural science background in genetics, advanced biology, microbiology and biochemistry. He live and works in South Africa, where he also treated over 5000 patients from C 19 without the need of hospitalisation or death for the patients.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8RoGEosvvY
2. SOMETHING BIG IS COMING - MAX IGAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d1j7UHefZGnx/
3. Covid restrictions: 'Elites don't want this to end' says Mark Dolan from GB News
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-restrictions-039-elites-don-039-t-want-this-to-end-039-says-mark-dolan_VIZmz5bnaLCAMk5.html
4. Airline Pilot Deaths are disclosed in Peer magazine. Staggering Death numbers beyond belief! In July 39 pilots died.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/airline-pilot-deaths-are-disclosed-in-peer-magazine-staggering-death-numbers-beyond-belief_NnZfFc7B8F6aWLr.html
5. Probably the most beautiful video on YouTube! God bless Sweden for seriously keeping the Lucia tradition! Lucia was an italian saint who died like a martyr 304 AD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vl6o4mG25Ec
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8RoGEosvvY
2. SOMETHING BIG IS COMING - MAX IGAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d1j7UHefZGnx/
3. Covid restrictions: 'Elites don't want this to end' says Mark Dolan from GB News
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-restrictions-039-elites-don-039-t-want-this-to-end-039-says-mark-dolan_VIZmz5bnaLCAMk5.html
4. Airline Pilot Deaths are disclosed in Peer magazine. Staggering Death numbers beyond belief! In July 39 pilots died.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/airline-pilot-deaths-are-disclosed-in-peer-magazine-staggering-death-numbers-beyond-belief_NnZfFc7B8F6aWLr.html
5. Probably the most beautiful video on YouTube! God bless Sweden for seriously keeping the Lucia tradition! Lucia was an italian saint who died like a martyr 304 AD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vl6o4mG25Ec
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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