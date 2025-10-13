BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Forgiveness Offers Freedom from the Vortex of Anger and Resentment - Dr. Robert Enright
Forgiveness is a science. Don’t believe it? Just ask Robert Enright, a professor in Forgiveness Science. Robert talks about the scientific effects of forgiveness. It has healing power, and it is mutually beneficial to everyone involved, both for those who have hurt others and especially those who have been hurt. In Robert’s book, Forgiveness is a Choice: A Step-by-Step Process for Resolving Anger and Restoring Hope, he shares how forgiveness challenges you to stand up and see the humanity in each other and see the other person as God sees them. It’s a heroic act. Forgiveness is also a moral virtue, which means that it deals with acting well toward others. Forgiveness is the erasure of negative emotions and replacing that negativity with a positive way of thinking about the person who hurt you, without excusing what they did.



TAKEAWAYS


One of the key phases of forgiveness is the ‘uncovering’ phase, which focuses on examining the negative effects that injustice has had on us


Get forgivingly FIT! Think broadly about WHO someone is beyond a person who perpetrated injustices against you


Forgiveness is a choice


Forgiveness is heroic because it’s incredibly difficult to do, yet we want to be an example of Jesus to others who are watching



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CCMBark

Forgiveness Is A Choice book: https://amzn.to/46XnI7H

The Forgiving Life book: https://amzn.to/46XLpwn


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROBERT ENRIGHT

Website: https://internationalforgiveness.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #robertenright #forgiveness #love #faith #peace #god #healing #jesus #hope #grace #life #believe #spirituality #pray #wisdom #trust #selflove #happiness #meditation #compassion #prayer #forgive #gratitude #bible #truth #spiritual #mercy #motivation #jesuschrist #christian #mentalhealth #religion #thankful #selfcare #calm #inspiration #christ #faithful #kindness #church #family #christianity #strength #gospel #freedom #repent #repentance


Keywords
freedomscienceforgivenesshealingmindemotionsnarcissismmental healthsoulhurtegotraumaangerresentmentnarcissisticrestoringtina griffincounter culture mom showdr robert enright
