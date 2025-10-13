Forgiveness Offers Freedom from the Vortex of Anger and Resentment - Dr. Robert Enright





Forgiveness is a science. Don’t believe it? Just ask Robert Enright, a professor in Forgiveness Science. Robert talks about the scientific effects of forgiveness. It has healing power, and it is mutually beneficial to everyone involved, both for those who have hurt others and especially those who have been hurt. In Robert’s book, Forgiveness is a Choice: A Step-by-Step Process for Resolving Anger and Restoring Hope, he shares how forgiveness challenges you to stand up and see the humanity in each other and see the other person as God sees them. It’s a heroic act. Forgiveness is also a moral virtue, which means that it deals with acting well toward others. Forgiveness is the erasure of negative emotions and replacing that negativity with a positive way of thinking about the person who hurt you, without excusing what they did.









TAKEAWAYS





One of the key phases of forgiveness is the ‘uncovering’ phase, which focuses on examining the negative effects that injustice has had on us





Get forgivingly FIT! Think broadly about WHO someone is beyond a person who perpetrated injustices against you





Forgiveness is a choice





Forgiveness is heroic because it’s incredibly difficult to do, yet we want to be an example of Jesus to others who are watching









