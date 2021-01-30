COVID-19 PsyOp Cover For 5G EMF Radiation, Making People Sick (Espanol)

Attached is an Audio file of a lady in Ecuador sent to me by a friend. The Audio is in Spanish and briefly the lady is concurring what I knew from Day One of the Scamdemic, which is to say that Corona Virus is a “Cover” for the 5G EMF radiation which is making people sick. The lady explains that 5G EMF causes the blood in the body to Coagulate. This lady must work in a hospital or something, maybe a nurse or other employee.The Indigenous Peoples of South America are not educated in the West, and definitely are not stupid! In general, they think the Cell Phone Towers cause Corona Virus which they equate with the symptoms of 5G EMF Radiation poisoning of the body.In Peru, residents in the rural town of Acobamba, located 525km from capital Lima, held hostage eight telecommunication workers sent there to repair an antenna. The residents feared they would die if 5G technology was installed in the area, according to a report in Peruvian daily El Comercio.Dr. Wuzunyou Chinese Center For Disease Control (1:40)They Never Isolated The Virus