10/12/2025
1 John 3:1-3 Three Things To Know To Have A Great Life
Intro: There are so many people that will give you advice on how to live. There are so many short videos on line that will give you advice on what to eat to prevent cancer, what concoction to take to prevent this disease and that disease. Advice on how to think yourself to success, what not to say and what to say to bring success…it goes on and on and on. Everyone wants to have a great life but not many get there. What is a great life? A great life has love, An amazing future and strength for today. The Bible gives us all of that…..