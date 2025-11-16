BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE HUNTER BIDEN 💻 LAPTOP DOCUMENTARY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
703 followers
81 views • 22 hours ago

Kim Dotcom - Kim Dotcom - I paid so u have it for free: The Hunter Laptop Docu


Share this freely


Documentary Producer Robert Perry: "My duty as an American journalist (is) to inform Americans not about constructed narratives planted by mainstream media in their minds, but about what is going on for real in this country. This is why it is important for me."


https://x.com/Video_Forensics/status/1989996996002971721


Source: https://x.com/KimDotcom/status/1989880868899627307


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/twitter-fbi-hunter-biden-elon-musk-b2239892.html

hunter bidendocumentarykim dotcomlaptoptatertot administrationrobert perry
