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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 21) BAR = Banks Approved Representatives of the King - Justice Anna Webinar
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11 views • September 13, 2021
We are reinforcing the Common-law Courts. We found old common-law books. We are securing the common-law courts. The kings of England using equity law in 1750's transformed courts into billing collection agencies. Equity law doesn't apply on American and never did. It's based on maritime law, where the kings claim he owns everything and you are the debtor. So, the BAR original meaning is Banks Approved Representatives of the King. BAR members consciously or unconsciously are Number ONE Combatant against the American people and all Man kind. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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