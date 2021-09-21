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The REAL reason employees aren't returning to work in America.
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391 views • September 21, 2021
Posted 19September2021 Louis Rossmann:
Many people have their ideas about why workers aren't going back to work. The reality is that most employers used to sell the implication that what they were offering was a steady paycheck. 2020 made it clear that is NOT the case.
Many people have their ideas about why workers aren't going back to work. The reality is that most employers used to sell the implication that what they were offering was a steady paycheck. 2020 made it clear that is NOT the case.
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