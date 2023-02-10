Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
02/03/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: We met an American patriot at the protest site who had participated in AMFEST 2022
18 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p27k2ssea08

02/03/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: We met an American patriot at the protest site who had participated in AMFEST 2022. He was impressed with the New Federal State of China and said Americans should read our signs carefully and take them seriously.


02/03/2023 对邪恶说不 第76天：我们在抗议现场遇到一位参与过AMFEST 2022的美国爱国者。他对新中国联邦印象深刻，并表示美国人应该仔细阅读我们的标语，并予以重视。




Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket