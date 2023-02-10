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02/03/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: We met an American patriot at the protest site who had participated in AMFEST 2022. He was impressed with the New Federal State of China and said Americans should read our signs carefully and take them seriously.
02/03/2023 对邪恶说不 第76天：我们在抗议现场遇到一位参与过AMFEST 2022的美国爱国者。他对新中国联邦印象深刻，并表示美国人应该仔细阅读我们的标语，并予以重视。