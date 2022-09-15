The New Fascist Green Royalty And Its Plans To Impoverish, Enslave and Genocide the World

Watch, because today’s video has a Royal Rumble of the latest and greatest ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’; the tyranny of trannies; Jack Ardern’s latest friendly message to the people of New Zealand; the “specially abled” women of the White House; and how they are upholding the CONstitution against those pesky domestic enemies; and… we are all government’s children - but none as great as the best and the brightest of the government indoctrination system.





***** Sources for this video *****





Biden just said "don't jump" to a group of cancer survivors watching his speech from the upper deck: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27894





Prince Andrew grabs daughter’s ass: https://twitter.com/billyballot/status/1568938420952776707





Protestor yells out at Prince Andrew being a sick old man, gets accosted by others and arrested by police (put full tweet with title and video on screen): https://twitter.com/MintPressNews/status/1569689411293429762





King Charles III calls for a military style campaign to enforce the private sector to adhere to net zero… the main sectors targeted will be energy, agriculture and transportation: https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1569447516508405761?t=IgKdvrhJwcaKSD8tRl7EAg&s=19





Flatten the electricity curve:

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1567462388898594816?t=GkEkFobR2Yebk3fP0FzpDQ&s=19





Meanwhile in Ireland, 719,000 people visited A&E Between Jan and June 2022 compared to

what was 115,000 on the previous year: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27895 "The new normal".





Mysterious fiber clots are being found in corpses recently. Embalmers are reporting that they’re being found in 50% to 70% of the recently deceased: https://twitter.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1568709459567906818





High School Athlete Has Six Feet of Blood Clots Removed From Legs Abruptly Ending Football Career - "Doctors are still trying to figure out exactly what happened to Kaden": https://rumble.com/v1iwpzl-high-school-athlete-has-six-feet-of-blood-clots-removed-from-legs-abruptly-.html





A Goalkeeper frantically grabs a defibrillator mid match and throws it into the stands to save a spectator” https://twitter.com/riseupandresist/status/1568721451624308737?t=EDCXceTmI0nvuNzkFM1O8Q&s=19







