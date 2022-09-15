The New Fascist Green Royalty And Its Plans To Impoverish, Enslave and Genocide the World

Watch, because today’s video has a Royal Rumble of the latest and greatest ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’; the tyranny of trannies; Jack Ardern’s latest friendly message to the people of New Zealand; the “specially abled” women of the White House; and how they are upholding the CONstitution against those pesky domestic enemies; and… we are all government’s children - but none as great as the best and the brightest of the government indoctrination system.
*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ Buy early for a discount!
Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Biden just said "don't jump" to a group of cancer survivors watching his speech from the upper deck: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27894
Prince Andrew grabs daughter’s ass: https://twitter.com/billyballot/status/1568938420952776707
Protestor yells out at Prince Andrew being a sick old man, gets accosted by others and arrested by police (put full tweet with title and video on screen): https://twitter.com/MintPressNews/status/1569689411293429762
King Charles III calls for a military style campaign to enforce the private sector to adhere to net zero… the main sectors targeted will be energy, agriculture and transportation: https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1569447516508405761?t=IgKdvrhJwcaKSD8tRl7EAg&s=19
Flatten the electricity curve:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1567462388898594816?t=GkEkFobR2Yebk3fP0FzpDQ&s=19
Meanwhile in Ireland, 719,000 people visited A&E Between Jan and June 2022 compared to
what was 115,000 on the previous year: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27895 "The new normal".
Mysterious fiber clots are being found in corpses recently. Embalmers are reporting that they’re being found in 50% to 70% of the recently deceased: https://twitter.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1568709459567906818
High School Athlete Has Six Feet of Blood Clots Removed From Legs Abruptly Ending Football Career - "Doctors are still trying to figure out exactly what happened to Kaden": https://rumble.com/v1iwpzl-high-school-athlete-has-six-feet-of-blood-clots-removed-from-legs-abruptly-.html
A Goalkeeper frantically grabs a defibrillator mid match and throws it into the stands to save a spectator” https://twitter.com/riseupandresist/status/1568721451624308737?t=EDCXceTmI0nvuNzkFM1O8Q&s=19
#Romania
#Serbia
#Protest
#crypto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.