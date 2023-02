'SPIKE PROTEIN' IS NOTHING MORE THAN GRAPHENE... INSIDE YOUR BODY 'SPIKING YOU' (DR. MARTÍNEZ)

================(world orders review)

================

'SPIKE PROTEIN' Is NOTHING More Than GRAPHENE... Inside Your Body 'SPIKING YOU'

-------------------------

DR. LUIS MARCELO MARTÍNEZ (Medical Geneticist)

PRESIDENT OF THE ARGENTINE SOCIETY OF GENETIC MEDICINE

Additional: Master's degree in Genetic Engineering and Molecular Biology

================

@ WOR https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

GRAPHENE 'RAZOR BLADES' In 'VACCINE' (Dr. Andreas Noack)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ervbi96YgrzG/

Puerto Rico House Public Hearing: (Rep. Elizabeth Torres)

ADVERSE EFFECTS of the COV-ID VAC... (LQC translation)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k2m0HqrmzcKo/

(SEVILLANO-DELGADO) MAGNETO-THERMAL DEPURATION TECHNIQUE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zEOIPgFPd2PK/ [SHARE]

WARNING to all HUMANKIND: IT WAS NOT A "VACCINE" ! (Ricardo Delgado)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jnlbnC3ADUvK/

GRAPHENE oxide PATTERNS in the "SINGRIX" (SHINGLES) CALENDAR 'VACCINE' (LQC)

[bands, ribbons, microsheets or filaments of great extension...]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MJ9Gk3qqbAEV/

ONE DROP of COMIRNATY PFIZER "VACCINE" [LQC, OPTICAL MICROSCOPY, 19 JAN 2023]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZvHrk5ESehSm/

A MESSAGE TO ALL (Dr. José Luis Sevillano /La Quinta Columna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fG1RXdT3TOM1/

SKIN LESIONS are OCCURRING, we are told... (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fG1RXdT3TOM1/

ROAD to TRANSHUMANISM (LQC) Rafael Yuste

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sa3aDn4niNog/

LADY LOSES her MOTHER after "INOCULATION" with what they called a "(V)VACCINE"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oFAF5uDt4E8g/

SINGLE DROP of the PFIZER "vaccine" INJECT [LQC ANALYSIS, 26th Dec, 2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vBMQnvrAflgD/

New Images of COMIRNATY PFIZER " VACUNA " [LQC / OPTICAL MICROSCOPY / 26 DEC 2022]

(TERMINUS VOID OPTICAL EDIT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvNlE88e9hkC/

GRAPHENE MICROBUBBLES in (One Drop) of ASTRAZÉNECA COV-ID INJECT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2M6xUMXbR8Ik/

"Comirnaty Pfizer" C19 [LQC Review] https://www.bitchute.com/video/E5KOf1Sj3VXK/

(GRAPHENE OBJECTS, ARTIFICIAL PATTERNS & SELF-ASSEMBLY MICRO-TECH)

(LQC) GRAPHENE in "MEPIVACAINE" (local anesthetic) INJECT [B.-BRAUN]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBs7yZSkSakN/

(LQC) NEW IMAGES of the Comirnaty PFIZER [22 NOV 2022] LQC

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0kCMXy4WLOom/

(LQC) PFIZER "PREVENAR 13" (pneumococcal 'vaccine') INJECTION

[PT. 01] PATTERNS & STRUCTURES of GRAPHENE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6V1jzoz5XeX9/

[PT. 02] GRAPHENE COMPATIBLE OBJECTS, MICRO-SHEETS & RIBBONS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sImhCtnLwKDz/

DETECCIÓN DE GRAFENO EN ANESTÉSICO LOCAL DENTAL "INIBSACAIN PLUS"

(Ricardo Delgado LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ql65WVTvz96w/

ANALGESIC ENANTYUM 2 ml (GRAPHENE OXIDE COMPATIBLE CHARACTERS in different patterns)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ql65WVTvz96w/

DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN "VAXIGRIP TETRA" INFLUENZA "VACCINE" (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TY0OSMtMpNm6/

GRAPHENE DETECTION IN "DIFTAVAX" INJECTION [For Tetanus & Diphtheria] (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wdji7bazPckV/

GRAPHENE DETECTION IN INJECTABLE "LIDOCAINE" [B. BRAUM] (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xjYYVwaQ15bC/

GRAPHENE OXIDE MICRO-SHEETS IN "INSULIN" [TOUJEO] (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VEWEOhVtePTO/

GRAPHENE FLAKES IN CHIROMAS (2021) FLU "VACCINE" (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ftVjEClsOHJQ/

BLOOD OF COV-ID VAXXED UNDER THE MICROSCOPE (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G5VHS6x8Y3cC/

==================





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/