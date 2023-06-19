Create New Account
Jesus' Heavenly Temple Erased: Part 2 (Resistance Rising! with Johnny Cirucci)
White Horse Media
Published Monday

Steve Wohlberg and Johnny Cirucci continue discussing prophetic details pointing to the Heavenly Temple which are being ignored today by most Christians. In Daniel 7, Daniel “saw in the night visions” the mighty nations of Babylon, Persia, Greece, and Rome, the demise of the Roman Empire, the rise of the "little horn" (papal power) and then a cosmic Judgment scene where the little horn is condemned and God’s true saints are vindicated. Is the doctrine of a “pre-advent” Judgment biblical? Discover the facts in this enlightening video.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
