Jesus' Heavenly Temple Erased: Part 2 (Resistance Rising! with Johnny Cirucci)

Steve Wohlberg and Johnny Cirucci continue discussing prophetic details pointing to the Heavenly Temple which are being ignored today by most Christians. In Daniel 7, Daniel “saw in the night visions” the mighty nations of Babylon, Persia, Greece, and Rome, the demise of the Roman Empire, the rise of the "little horn" (papal power) and then a cosmic Judgment scene where the little horn is condemned and God’s true saints are vindicated. Is the doctrine of a “pre-advent” Judgment biblical? Discover the facts in this enlightening video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.