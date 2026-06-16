⚡️Trump claims Qatar & Iran have a land border, & it's possible to walk from one country to the other on foot 🤡- walk on water, through the Straight of Hormuz

⚡️ — Trump claims that Qatar and Iran have a land border, and that it's possible to walk from one country to the other on foot.

Adding:

⚡️ — The operation to lift the US naval blockade has been implemented, IRIB News Agency reports.



➡️ Vessels are still required to coordinate with the IRGC to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding:

⚡️ — The US military has been secretly overseeing ship-to-ship oil transfers near the Strait of Hormuz to keep Gulf energy flowing — using the same smuggling technique Iran pioneered to bypass sanctions, Reuters reports.



The operation began in early May off the UAE coast near Fujairah and Oman’s Sohar port, involving at least 92 ships with transponders off and lights dimmed. At least 90 million barrels have moved through the network so far.



The Apache helicopter downed by Iran on June 9 — which triggered US retaliatory strikes — was involved in this very operation, four sources tell Reuters. CENTCOM denied participation.



ADNOC and Kuwait Oil Tanker Company are among the most active participants. Operators must pass US Navy compliance screening in Bahrain before being assigned transit windows.



CFR president Michael Froman notes the irony: “The US is now taking a page out of the playbook of China, Russia, and even Iran, whose dark fleets pioneered these techniques to evade US sanctions.”



“This is a temporary solution amid exceptional times” — Washington Institute maritime risk specialist.

Adding:

⚡️ — NEW: A framework deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has sent oil prices tumbling, but industry officials warn a full return to pre-war production levels will take weeks, months, or even years, Reuters reports.



Over 14 million barrels per day of oil output remains shut — roughly 14% of global demand — with Middle East producers including Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE all affected.



Oil production recovery is gradual — analysts at Wood Mackenzie estimate 70% of prior output could return within three months and 90% within six months, with the final 1 million bpd taking considerably longer.



Refining capacity — up to 3.52 million bpd shut or damaged — could recover to 90–95% within 40–60 days for undamaged plants, but total Middle East repair spending is estimated at $46 billion.



Qatar’s LNG capacity took the heaviest long-term blow — QatarEnergy’s CEO says Iranian attacks wiped out 17% of capacity for up to five years; full LNG restart requires careful sequencing and weeks of cooldown.



Global oil stockpiles are headed toward their lowest levels since 2003 — an estimated 1 billion barrels have been drained since the conflict began, worth over $83 billion. Markets face a “hangover for several years” as governments rebuild inventories.

Adding:

⚡️ — Washington is preparing to withdraw approximately 20% of the refueling aircraft stationed at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport following the US-Iran MoU, Channel 12 reports.

72 US military refueling aircraft currently occupy significant space at Ben Gurion, causing congestion and threatening mass flight cancellations affecting over 2 million passengers this summer.



Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev demanded immediate removal, warning Netanyahu that if half the planes are not gone by Tuesday, more than 2 million citizens will face cancelled flights including Rosh Hashanah travel to Uman.



Withdrawn aircraft may be relocated to Europe but kept on standby to redeploy to Israel if war resumes — Channel 12 did not confirm whether planes would leave Israel entirely or move to Israeli Air Force bases.



Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority head warned in May that turning Ben Gurion into a “US military base with limited commercial operations” threatens Israeli airlines’ economic stability and the return of foreign carriers.



Netanyahu said Monday the Iran deal “was made by Trump — we have our own interests,” adding the struggle against Iran is “not over”; War Minister Katz separately vowed Israel will not withdraw from south Lebanon and will strike Iran “with full force” if it responds to Lebanon violations.





@Intel Slava