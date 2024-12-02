VAX POISONED TECH BILLIONAIRE REMOVES 1/2 PRECANCEROUS THYROID

Alexis Kerry Ohanian is best known as the co-founder of Reddit. 🇦🇲 @alexisohanian "😐 we once defeated polio in the US thanks to vaccines, folks." 7:46 PM · Aug 1, 2022

"After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed.





The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they'd very likely turn cancerous. My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer.





I wasn't gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I'm extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous.





The worst part tbh has been not being able to lift for 2 weeks but big fella will be back at it next week and I took my girls to Disney World this week so life is wonderful.





To my fellow, men — make those doctor's appointments — especially if y'all are dads. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone."

3:47 PM · Nov 28, 2024

https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1862282258016555213